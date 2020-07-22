9 Years of Singham: 5 reasons why Ajay Devgn’s film is an entertaining cop drama we can never get enough of

As Singham completes nine years of the release today, here’s why we still love this Ajay Devgn starrer.

Over the years, Bollywood has been trying hands at several themes and the audience did welcome it wholeheartedly. But a cop as protagonist theme was relatively new genre to explore in Indian cinema until Rohit Shetty come up with his cop universe. Until then, the Bollywood movies had witnessed the central characters in uniforms, however, the story was revolving around a social drama and instead of focussing on the cop theme. But the scenario changed when Rohit Shetty came with his first cop drama Singham starring in the lead.

The filmmaker had hit the right button in his cop drama with a police officer being the central character, dressed in immaculate uniforms, their drool-worthy swag, adamant to win over the evil with impressive punch lines and of course the high octane action sequences. It was a cinematic treat for the viewers who were in awe of the theme, story and Rohit Shetty’s much talked about intense action scenes. While it all started with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham in 2011, we still can’t get enough of the cop drama theme. So as Singham clocks nine years of release, here’s why the Rohit Shetty directorial continues to be an entertaining watch:

Bollywood gets its first super cop

Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham was seen as an honest police officer who was all about following the law and maintaining peace among the people. He was a no-nonsense cop and definitely not the one to mess with. With Singham, Bollywood got its first super cop who was here to restore the aam aadmi’s faith in the police system.

A perfect remake

Bollywood has witnessed a trend of remaking popular movies from the South Indian cinema. In fact, the year 2011 witnessed several remakes of South movies including Ready, Bodyguard etc. Interestingly, Singham also joined the league and ended up emerging a successful remake which took the box office by a storm. For the uninitiated, Singham was a remake of 2010 Tamil release Singam starring Suriya in the lead.

Prakash Raj played an impressive villain

Villains are an important character in our Bollywood movie and they hold equal importance like the lead actor. This was applicable for Singham as well whose journey was incomplete without Jaykant Shikre played by Prakash Raj. However, he wasn’t like the unusual, cringy Bollywood villains. Instead, despite having a murderous rage and uncontrollable anger, he had a twist of humour in his style which was a complete paisa vasool stint.

Rohit Shetty effect made Singham an intriguing watch

Rohit Shetty is known for getting the nuances of action right on point. After all, his movies are incomplete without flying cars, flying men, and boisterous action sequences. The action bonanza was a visual treat and which was jubilantly welcomed by the audience.

Dialogues were a big hit among the audience

Singham won some brownie points with its dhamakedar dialogues. The filmy one-liners were smartly employed in the story and make the audience cheery with joy. After all who can forget dialogues like ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ and ‘Jisme Hai Dum, Toh Fakta Bajirao Singham’.

Credits :Pinkvilla

