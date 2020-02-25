9 Years of Tanu Weds Manu: 5 Reasons why Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s romance drama is a gem of Bollywood

As Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu completes nine years of release, here are some of the reason why this romantic drama is still a favourite.

Bollywood is known to make movies which not only appeals to the masses but also has several important teachings which are essential for every millennial. Amid these, Aanand L Rai came with an interesting romantic drama in 2011 release Tanu Weds Manu. Starring , R Madhavan and Jimmy Shergill in the lead, the movie was an instant hit, and the fans were in awe of this unusual love story. The fans just couldn’t get enough of Kangana’s swag as Tanu and R Madhavan’s simplicity and innocence as Manu.

With top notch performances by Tanu aka Kangana, Manu aka Madhavan, Raja Awasthi aka Jimmy and of course Pappi ji aka Deepak Dobriyal along with the interesting storyline, Tanu Weds Manu was a refreshing watch. Besides, it also reinstated our faith in true and unconditional love. Although it’s been nine years since the release of this Aanand L Rai directorial, the movie continues to be relatable and is a much watch for every millennial.

Reasons why Tanu Weds Manu is a must watch and relatable to every millennial:

There is a Tanu in every millennial girl

When Kangana Ranaut played the role of Tanuja Trivedi aka Tanu, little did she know that it will be remembered as one of her best performances to date. Interestingly not only Kangana but every millennial girl could relate to the free bird girl in Tanu. She was seen as a rebel who believed in unapologetically living life on her own terms. She drinks, smokes, is indecisive and even volatile but she didn’t let the societal norms have their way in her life. Besides, just like every millennial girl, Tanu was also a true fashionista. From her shirt and long skirt to desi avatar in a salwar suit, she had the knack of acing every look she donned.

Tanu and Payal’s friendship makes us go aww and nostalgic at the same time

Tanu Weds Manu was not only a love story of two completely different personalities but the movie also highlighted another aspect of a person’s life – Friendship. Yes! Tanu and Payal’s (played by Swara Bhasker) friendship was one of the best elements of this Aanand L Rai’s directorial. While it gave you endless BFF goals be it about keeping each other’s secret, discussing men or doing crazy stuff together, Tanu and Payal’s equation also made us go down the memory lane to cherish the golden memories we created with our girl gang.

Tanu’s rebel against arranged marriage

For years, our society has followed the norm of selecting a life partner for their kids. While today’s youth preferred choosing their partners, Tanuja Trivedi was no different. Tanu being a rebel that she was, was completely against this tradition of arranged marriage. Instead, she wanted to have a love marriage. While she was dating Raja Awasthi in the beginning, she made sure to turn back every matrimonial suggestion presented by her family.

Tanu and Manu’s innocent equation was the life of the story

It goes without saying that Aanand L Rai did a fabulous job in bringing together Kangana and Madhavan in the best possible way. The movie marked their first collaboration and their onscreen chemistry won millions of hearts. While Tanu was a true rebel, Manu aka Madhavan played the role of an ideal son who believed in simple living and high thinking philosophy. Although there wasn’t anything common between them, the innocence in their chemistry made the essence of Tanu Weds Manu and hogged the spotlight.

Teaches the golden rule of love

There is an elusive chase for finding ‘the one’ in our life. Every millennial wants a partner who accepts him/her with their flaws rather than making efforts to fix it. After all, no one is perfect in this world. And just like each one of us, Tanu was also looking for someone who could let her be herself and love her with her imperfections. Interestingly, Tanu Weds Manu perfectly portrays Tanu’s indecisiveness to choose between Raja and Manu which every girl in a quest to find her ‘the one’ can easily relate to.

Credits :Pinkvilla

