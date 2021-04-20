9 years of Vicky Donor: Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi established the Ayushmann era and new age Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurana and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor celebrate 9 years of theatrical release. Here’s how director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi began an era of Ayushmann and unsanitized Hindi films.

Vicky Donor was released in 2012 and it marked Ayushmann Khurana’s and Yami Gautam’s debut in Hindi films. A film about a young Punjabi sperm donor Vicky (Ayushmann) whose abilities are encashed by Dr. Baldev Chaddha (Annu Kapoor) till he falls in love with a Bengali bank worker Ashima (Yami) and bears the consequences of his actions. It was one of the most groundbreaking narratives thematically to have come out of any cinema in the world. Vicky Donor was a sleeper hit but the real success of the film was a running collaboration between writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Shoojit Sircar.

Ayushmaan Khurrana to date is working on similar genres as Vicky where he tackles a unique subject about male biology merged with unintended humor and a slice of life-ending. It was Juhi’s first screenplay and Shoojit had only made a mildly successful film called Yahaan before. Vicky Donor never intended to be a film about a sperm donor instead the theme was used as the backdrop for deep studies of varied cultures and humans that are conflicted by their own choices. Shoojit brought together the world of Delhi bongs and the refugee colony of Lajpat in the most authentic way and that laid the groundwork for three beautiful careers, Shoojit, Juhi, and Ayushmann.

John Abraham came on board as the producer of the film while supporting cast including theater actors Swaroopa Ghosh, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Kamlesh Gill lent beautiful support to the film. Shoojit and Juhi’s partnership has produced some of the best films of the last decade including Piku and Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann has broken all bounds and has emerged as the people’s hero of the 21st century who tells the story of 60% of India who lives in small towns and cities.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana’s special gesture for fans will win your heart as he brings gifts for them from Assam

Share your comment ×