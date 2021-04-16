99 Songs Twitter Review: Twitterati highly impressed by AR Rahman’s musical drama; Call it 'pure bliss'

AR Rahman’s production and writing debut 99 Songs has been released today. Here’s what netizens have to say about the musical drama. Check out the tweets.

Music Maestro AR Rahman has added another feather to his glowing hat as he has made his production and writing debut with the film 99 Songs. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the musical drama features debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. The multilingual film has been released today and is receiving a positive response from the audience. 99 Songs is a sensual story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer. Notably, the songs of the film have garnered much love and attention with many appreciating its AR Rahman for crooning soulful music.

Netizens are also blown away by the film and have flooded the micro-blogging site with their reactions. Many have lauded its songs and the debutants Ehan and Edilsy’s performance in the film. While lauding it, one Twitter user tweeted, “#99Songs is a beautiful concoction of various emotions like hope, love, melancholy, anticipation, betrayal&pain blended with breathtaking, rich visuals enriched more by The almighty @arrahman sir's Mind-blowing music for his earnest,honest&relatable story. Well executed @arrameen.” Another wrote, “It's a great experience... Soulful. Impressed. The power of music and #99Songsthemovie.”

One of the netizens said, “#99songs pure bliss! Transcendental! Cerebral! Deep!! Loved every inch of it! Joy, Truth, Journey, Suffering, and Purpose everything portrayed musically n beautifully in this 2:15 hours marvel! It is experiential !@arrahman sir thank you so much for this experience!”

#99songs - Visual and musical treat. A feast for @arrahman fans. The cinematography top-notch and all the songs are fab and still lingering. Special mention to #Naalai #Sophia #Jwalamukhi and oor ayiram songs Won't impress all sections though. Overall a good musical movie,” said another user.

#99Songs is a beautiful concoction of various emotions like hope,love,melancholy, anticipation, betrayal&pain blended with breathtaking,rich visuals enriched more by

The almighty @arrahman sir’s Mind-blowing music for his earnest,honest&relatable story

Well executed@arrameen — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) April 16, 2021

#99songs pure bliss! Transcendental! Cerebral! Deep!!

Loved every inch of it! Joy, Truth, Journey, Suffering and Purpose everything portrayed musically n beautifully in this 2:15 hours marvel ! It is experiential !@arrahman sir thank you so much for this experience! — Premkumar (@prem2312_b) April 16, 2021

#99songs - Visual and musical treat.

Feast for @arrahman fans. Cinematography top notch and all the songs are fab and still lingering. Special mention to #Naalai #Sophia #Jwalamukhi and oor ayiram songs Won't impress all sections though. Overall a good musical movie — Naga Arjun (@Arjun_maddy) April 16, 2021

Hey Rahmaniacs Our effect is not wasted We are in Trending with 13K tweets!#99Songs #99SongsFromToday pic.twitter.com/DEQuLyDfYQ — Human Being #99Songs (@_human_tweets) April 15, 2021

Co-produced by Ideal Entertainment, 99 Songs also stars Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala in supporting roles.

