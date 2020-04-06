9baje9minute: Amitabh Bachchan lights a diya & expresses his solidarity with the nation against Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his solidarity with the country's fight against Coronavirus by obliging with PM Modi's #9baje9minute call. Check out his picture.

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit every part of the world including India. As the entire country was observing the 21-day lockdown for fighting against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made another appeal to the masses on Friday to ward off the effects of the deadly virus. He asked them to switch off their lights for sometime on Sunday and light up their homes with earthen lamps and candles instead. Everyone including our beloved Bollywood celebs has obliged with the PM’s call.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family have also participated in this initiative thereby standing in solidarity with the nation in the fight against COVID-19. The superstar has now shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he is seen happily holding a diya (earthen lamp) in his hands while looking up for a ray of hope. He also adds a few lines of one of the poems written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan that read, “Yes the night is dark, but who did stop you from lighting a lamp.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post below:

The Brahmastra actor also states in the post that his father’s visionary got proved on Sunday night. Just like Big B, many other celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, , , , Anil Kapoor, etc. from the film fraternity have lit up their homes with diyas and candles. Not only that, but popular TV celebs like , , Surbhi Chandna, Paras Chhabra and others have also done the same.

