9baje9minute: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli pray for everyone's well being as they light diyas; See PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have expressed their solidarity with the entire nation for fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. They have lit up their home with diyas thereby obliging with PM Modi's #9baje9minute request.

Just like many other celebs, and her husband Virat Kohli have obliged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to the nation for standing in solidarity against the Coronavirus crisis and have lit up their home with diyas. The couple is seen sitting together while lighting up the diyas the picture of which Anushka has shared on her Instagram handle. Anushka has been spreading awareness about the deadly virus and its precautionary measures on social media from time to time.

The actress writes on her caption, “I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain.”

Check out the post below:

Credits :Instagram

