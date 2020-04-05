#MyCoronaStory
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#9baje9minute: Gauri Khan shares an adorable video of AbRam lighting up a Lego Dia; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared an adorable video of son Abram lighting up a Lego Dia to show support for those fighting the Coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.
1448 reads Mumbai
#9baje9minute: Gauri Khan shares an adorable video of AbRam lighting up a Lego Dia; Watch Video#9baje9minute: Gauri Khan shares an adorable video of AbRam lighting up a Lego Dia; Watch Video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared an adorable video of son Abram lighting up a Lego Dia, as the country together stands in solidarity of those who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Check out the post shared by Gauri Khan:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9 pm .. Lego Dia

A post shared by Gauri Khan (gaurikhan) on

(ALSO READ: 9 Baje 9 Minute: Sonam Kapoor lashes out at those bursting crackers confusing it with Diwali)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement