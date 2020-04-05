#9baje9minute: Gauri Khan shares an adorable video of AbRam lighting up a Lego Dia; Watch Video
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared an adorable video of son Abram lighting up a Lego Dia to show support for those fighting the Coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared an adorable video of son Abram lighting up a Lego Dia, as the country together stands in solidarity of those who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
Check out the post shared by Gauri Khan:
(ALSO READ: 9 Baje 9 Minute: Sonam Kapoor lashes out at those bursting crackers confusing it with Diwali)
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment