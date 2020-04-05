9baje9minute: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal stand in solidarity with the nation as they light diyas & candles

Just like other B-town celebs, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have lit up diyas and candles in solidarity with the nation for fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. Check out their pictures.

Numerous Bollywood celebs have lit up their homes with diyas and candles to stand in solidarity with all the doctors, nurses, policemen, municipal staff, etc. who have been fighting constantly against the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Narendra Modi in his speech had appealed to the masses on Friday to light diyas and candles in solidarity against the COVID-19 crisis. and her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal have also obliged with the #9baje9minute rule which is evident from their pictures on social media.

Katrina Kaif has shared two pictures on her Instagram handle in which she along with her sister Isabelle can be seen lighting candles on the balcony. The actress writes, “May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out “ (LOTR ).....” Vicky Kaushal has also lit up his home with beautiful candles and diyas as seen in the picture on his Instagram handle. He writes, “To unity. To togetherness. To us!”

Check out the posts below:

The entire Bollywood industry has also been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the inevitable lockdown imposed across the nation thereafter. The good part here is that every celeb has obliged with the rules and directives of the lockdown. Many of them have also extended their support to the PM Relief fund and other daily wage workers previously working in the industry by contributing money. Tonight also, B-town came together and expressed solidarity with the entire nation once again by obliging with the #9baje9minute call.

