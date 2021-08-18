Dedh Bigha Zameen Poster Out: Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh & Hansal Mehta’s next goes on floors today

Actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to woo fans in his next upcoming family drama titled ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’. The poster featuring the lead actor is also out and it is trending on social media. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had directed the lead actor in his breakout series "Scam 1992". To note, it will be directed by Pulkit, the director of Rajkummar Rao-starrer series "Bose: Dead or Alive". The shooting has started today.

Set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, this family drama is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his. The riveting poster released by the makers today gives an apt gist of the film’s story. It will be made under T-Series & Karma Media and Entertainment production. The official Twitter handle of Bhushan Kumar''s T-Series posted the first look poster of the film. “Fighting for what''s rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi," the tweet read.

Gandhi also took to Instagram and posted pictures from the first day of the shoot. He writes, “A story of a common man's struggle to fight for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi.” A few days back he had also shared the picture with Khushali Kumar. She will be also seen in the family drama.

Khushali Kumar has recently finished shooting for her debut film, a psychological thriller, which stars alongside R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana.

