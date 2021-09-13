Kartik Aaryan wraps climax scene of 'one of the challenging sequences' for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; See POST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been very busy these days. He has been shooting back to back for all his films. Many films are lined up in his kitty. And among them, one of the most awaited is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy is the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred , Vidya Balan in the lead role. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee. The shooting of the film is going on and today the actor shared an update. He has wrapped up the climax scene of the horror-comedy.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort !!” It is worth mentioning here that the actor had announced the release date of the film on social media. He had written, “No Mo FOMO Humaara number bhi aa gaya #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021.” A few weeks ago, the actor had also shared a picture with Tabu. She will play a pivotal role in the film.

The first three posters of the film were released on 19 August 2019 featuring Kartik Aaryan. This will be the first time Kartik, Kiara and will be working together.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy' and Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He will be also seen in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'.

