PHOTOS: Gadar 2 goes on floors; Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol’s look revealed

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 shooting has finally started. The lead actress took to her social media and shared the pictures. It will surely take you down memory lane. The film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a super hit romantic drama on the box office and it was released in 2001. And now after 20 years, the second part of the film is being shot. 2001 directorial was by Anil Sharma and it was set during the Partition of India in 1947. Loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in lead roles.