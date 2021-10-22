PICS: Ananya Panday reaches NCB office with dad Chunky Panday for questioning in Aryan Khan’s drug case
Earlier in the day, she was seen leaving her residence in her car. Yesterday also her father had accompanied her to the NCB office. Meanwhile, during the questioning round yesterday, the actress had claimed that she has never used or procured any drugs for anyone. To note, Aryan Khan, who has been in judicial custody since October 7 will continue to remain there till October 30. His bail plea has been rejected by the Sessions Court. The star kid's lawyer will be reportedly moving to the Mumbai High Court for bail. The hearing is scheduled for October 26.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli, which released last year. Her next film Liger is with Vijay Devarakonda. She also has Shakun Batra and Zoya Akhtar's films in her kitty.
