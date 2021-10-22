PICS: Ananya Panday reaches NCB office with dad Chunky Panday for questioning in Aryan Khan’s drug case

Ananya Panday has reached the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday. She has been summoned for the second time regarding the chats with Aryan Khan which were recovered by the NCB officials. The actress was seen dressed in a simple white kurta with jeans and was wearing a mask. Ananya had also appeared before the officials on Thursday for the questioning. Reportedly, she was shown the chats conversation between her and Aryan over Ganja. In the chats, she had apparently agreed to arrange it for him.

Earlier in the day, she was seen leaving her residence in her car. Yesterday also her father had accompanied her to the NCB office. Meanwhile, during the questioning round yesterday, the actress had claimed that she has never used or procured any drugs for anyone. To note, Aryan Khan, who has been in judicial custody since October 7 will continue to remain there till October 30. His bail plea has been rejected by the Sessions Court. The star kid's lawyer will be reportedly moving to the Mumbai High Court for bail. The hearing is scheduled for October 26.

Take a look at the pictures here:

ananya-new-pics
 
ananya-new-pics
 
ananya-new-pics
 
ananya-new-pics
 
ananya-new-pics
ananya-pics
 
ananya-pics

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli, which released last year. Her next film Liger is with Vijay Devarakonda. She also has Shakun Batra and Zoya Akhtar's films in her kitty.

Comments
Anonymous : We idiots buy tickets and make these brats richer .
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Junky and monkey panday DRUGGIES
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : She is useless in the industry
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Tough time
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Annoying Pandey is here!!!!
REPLY 3 5 hours ago

