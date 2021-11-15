Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are now MARRIED; Couple's first PHOTOS as man and wife will entice you
Sharing the first pictures on his official Instagram, Rajkummar, who was dressed in a cream colour sherwani with a red turban, wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” Patralekhaa was looking one breathtaking bride in red colour lehenga that had silver embroidery on it.
Same pictures were shared by the actress also and she wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."
Take a look at the pictures here:
Just a day ago, an adorable video of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa broke the internet as the Stree star was seen proposing the latter in a typical filmy style. The clip was captured during their pre-wedding celebrations as the duo completed their ring ceremony together. Rajkummar Rao romantically expressed his grand gesture by going down on his knees to exchange his ring. However, what left fans baffled was the CityLights star’s priceless reaction to her beau’s proposal. Unlike other brides, Patralekhaa also went down on her knees to finish off their super cute ceremony.
The inside photo from the couple’s pre-wedding functions also went massively viral on the internet. Farah Khan, Saquib Saleem, Huma Qureshi were among the few prominent celebs who were in attendance at the event. Not many know that the celebrity couple has been dating each other for over a period of 9 years now. Talking about their love story, love bloomed between the two as their path crossed on the sets of the film CityLights. Ever since then, the duo has stood the test of time and now have become life partners forever..
