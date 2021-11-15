Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are now MARRIED; Couple's first PHOTOS as man and wife will entice you

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Although the lovebirds were tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last minute, rumours of their marriage created a massive buzz on social media in the recent past. Now, we have got our hands on the first pictures of the couple as the man and wife after their marriage ceremony. Needless to say, the duo looks nothing less than royalty as they ticked the wedding milestone and are gearing up to begin a new journey together.

Sharing the first pictures on his official Instagram, Rajkummar, who was dressed in a cream colour sherwani with a red turban, wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” Patralekhaa was looking one breathtaking bride in red colour lehenga that had silver embroidery on it.

Same pictures were shared by the actress also and she wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."