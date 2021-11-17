Velle First look: Ajay Devgn backed film starring Abhay Deol & Karan Deol set to release on THIS date
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster on its Twitter handle and wrote. “'VELLE': AJAY DEVGN UNVEILS FIRST LOOK OF HIS NEW FILM STARRING ABHAY DEOL - KARAN DEOL... #AbhayDeol and #KaranDeol star in #Velle, an #AjayDevgnFfilms presentation... Directed by #DevenMunjal... 10 Dec 2021 release... #VelleTrailer out tomorrow... #FirstLook poster.” Karan Deol also shared the same poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai. #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon @abhaydeol @imouniroy.”
As soon as he shared the poster, fans started wishing him. Karan Deol made his acting debut in his father Sunny Deol’s directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
Take a look at the post here:
Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team@AbhayDeol @Roymouni@anyasinghoff @savantpremi #vissheshh@DevenMunjal @AjayDevgnFilms @intercut_ent@ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR pic.twitter.com/eO02P7SpTn— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 17, 2021
There are reports that Karan will also be sharing screen space with grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncle Bobby in Anil Sharma’s sequel Apne. The film was expected to kick off in the summer this year. But there is no official confirmation on this. But surely it will be nothing less than any treat to see all of them together in a film.