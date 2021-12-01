What happens when cuteness takes over the kitchen? Karan Johar's video will tell you
Sharing the video, Karan writes, “We have a chef in the house!!!! Chef Yash Johar!” In the video, Yash is seen dressed in chef clothes and is making sandwiches. He is spreading butter on bread and putting cucumber and tomatoes on it. In the background, we can hear a lot of sounds encouraging him. As soon as he shared the video, many celebrities dropped comments. Manish Malhotra wrote, “Look at him.” Actress Sophie Choudry wrote, “Cutest chef I ever saw.”
Coming back to his film, the director had shared pictures and wrote, “The director captioned the post enthusiastically, We announce our release tomorrow !!!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani ! Watch this space so excited ! @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt" The fans were super excited to hear the news and started commenting enthusiastically.”
Take a look at the video here:
With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar returns to directing after a five-year hiatus. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his last film as a director, was released in 2016. This is Alia and Ranveer's second film together.
