What happens when cuteness takes over the kitchen? Karan Johar's video will tell you

Ace director Karan Johar recently announced his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release date. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The shooting of the romantic drama is going on in New Delhi and fans are excited to see this pair again after Gully Boy. Well, amid this, the director has shared a video on his Instagram handle today and gave a glimpse of his kitchen. The kitchen has been taken by someone very cute we must say.

Sharing the video, Karan writes, “We have a chef in the house!!!! Chef Yash Johar!” In the video, Yash is seen dressed in chef clothes and is making sandwiches. He is spreading butter on bread and putting cucumber and tomatoes on it. In the background, we can hear a lot of sounds encouraging him. As soon as he shared the video, many celebrities dropped comments. Manish Malhotra wrote, “Look at him.” Actress Sophie Choudry wrote, “Cutest chef I ever saw.”

Coming back to his film, the director had shared pictures and wrote, “The director captioned the post enthusiastically, We announce our release tomorrow !!!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani ! Watch this space so excited ! @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt" The fans were super excited to hear the news and started commenting enthusiastically.”