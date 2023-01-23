A closer look at the huge diamond ring of the bride Athiya Shetty

Bollywood’s most adored couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took their relationship to next level and finally tied the knot today after dating for quite a long time. In November 2021, on Athiya's birthday, Rahul shared a picture of her with a mushy note and made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, their pictures and social media PDA grabbed everyone's attention. Finally, the first glimpse of the bride and groom are out and they look dreamy in pastel outfits. Ahead of their secretive wedding, the duo remained tight-lipped about it. They opted for a low-key wedding which took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share dreamy pictures

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Athiya and Rahul shared dreamy pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. Along with the first pictures from their wedding, they penned a beautiful note. The note read, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Here’s the look:

Athiya’s wedding look decoded While Athiya looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pastel pink lehenga, Rahul complemented her in an embroidered ivory kurta set. Talking about Athiya’s bridal lehenga, it was a modish yet traditional pick which was swathed in tone-on-tone embroidery done in floral patterns. She wore a full sleeve blouse and opted for a double dupatta look. Further, she teamed her ensemble with an assemblage of heavy jewels. She went for a polki necklace, matching oversized earrings, statement maang-tikka and a set of kada bangles. However, what caught our attention was her huge wedding ring which looked royal. Check out the glimpse here

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding details As reported the lovebirds have tied the knot in the presence of nearly 100 guests which consists of close friends and family. Not many big Bollywood names were present at the ceremony but it is said that the couple will be hosting a lavish reception ceremony later in Mumbai after IPL which is confirmed by Suniel Shetty. Reports also suggest that the couple had opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding. During the wedding, everyone's phones were said to be taken away.

