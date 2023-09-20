'A girl and her Ganpati': Priyanka Chopra drops daughter Malti Marie's PICS as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Even though Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew across the ocean and now mostly lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Jonas, she is still a desi at heart. The actress has a temple inside her home with the idols of various Gods and Goddesses, she celebrates every Indian festival and often gives a peek into their festivities by sharing visuals on her social media. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Priyanka posted multiple cute pictures of her daughter playing with a soft toy of baby Ganesha.

Priyanka Chopra posts pics of daughter Malti Marie on Ganesh Chaturthi

After the country and Bollywood celebs celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, desi girl Priyanka Chopra also shared adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie. The photo album opens with Malti holding a stuffed toy of Lord Ganesha. The little girl dressed in white melted our hearts away. Another pic shows the little one hugging her toy as she took a nap. Next up was a picture of the toy followed by an image of the toddler looking at the idol of Lord Ganesha sitting inside a little marble temple. The last picture showed the mother-daughter duo having a wonderful time together. Sharing the images, The Sky Is Pink actress penned, “A girl and her Ganpati. Always with us wherever we go. #ganpatibappamorya”

Take a look:

About Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s first child, baby girl Malti Marie Jonas was born in January 2022 via surrogacy. After keeping her protected from the media, PeeCee finally revealed Malti's face for the first time during the prestigious ceremony when the Jonas Brothers received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

As an actor and producer, Priyanka was last seen in the Indian Hindi language film The White Tiger. Post that, she has worked in multiple Hollywood projects like The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves, the American romantic comedy-drama film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and the American spy action thriller television series Citadel also starring Richard Madden. Next up for the actress is the action-comedy film Heads of State.

