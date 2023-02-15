A glimpse into Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Valentine’s Day evening; Actress drops PIC with baby Malti

Yesterday, on Valentine’s Day 2023, many celebrities shared love-filled posts for their partners, expressing their love for them. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra also shared a small video clip on her Instagram stories in which she is seen smiling. She wrote, “Each day is Valentine with my Nick Jonas.” Priyanka and Nick never fail to shell out major couple goals, and we love to see their adorable posts for each other. Now, Nick Jonas has given fans a glimpse of his and Priyanka’s romantic evening, and it has left fans swooning over the much-in-love couple! Priyanka Chopra’s perfect Valentine’s Day evening with Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and shared a reel that shows him and Priyanka enjoying some quality time together while a guitarist plays the guitar for them. They sat at a table, and Nick and Priyanka are seen holding hands in the adorable video. Nick recorded the video of his ladylove, as Priyanka blushed and smiled while enjoying the beautiful evening. Priyanka is seen wearing a wlack and white striped sweater.They seem to have celebrated at a beautiful location with a stunning view, and the video partially gives a glimpse of the balcony they enjoyed the view from. Glasses of champagne, and some berries were placed on the table in front of them.

Sharing a sneak-peek into their romantic evening, Nick Jonas wrote, “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart.” A comment on the post read, “Her smile says it all,” while another Instagram user wrote, “You both deserve all the love.” Another fan wrote, “You two are cutest! Can’t wait for the new movie,” referring to the trailer of Love Again that released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Priyanka Chopra’s pictures with her ‘forever Valentines’ Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures. The first one is a selfie with Nick Jonas in which she is seen wearing a red sweater, while Nick donned a brown and black striped sweater. The next picture shows Priyanka holding her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms. The mother-daughter duo are seen enjoying a lake view. "My forever valentines. happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …" wrote Priyanka.

