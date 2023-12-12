'A guiding force': R Madhavan calls scientist Nambi Narayanan 'father figure' on latter's birthday; see PICS

Indian actor R Madhavan played the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on-screen in his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. A while ago, the actor wrote a heartfelt message on the scientist's 82nd birthday. He shared pictures from Nambi Narayanan's younger days and some pictures also featured Madhavan with the scientist from his film.

R Madhavan drops birthday note for scientist Nambi Narayanan

Taking to his Instagram account, R Madhavan wished the scientist Nambi Narayanan on whom his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was made.

In the post, he shared some younger days pictures of Narayanan while also giving glimpses of the behind-the-scenes snaps from the film featuring the actor and the scientist.

Sharing the pictures, Madhavan wrote, "Wish you the happiest birthday ever Nambi Sir. May this year be blessed with the best of health and happiness, that you truly deserve, and more. Thank you for always being a guiding force and Father Figure. With our utmost RESPECT AND unexplainable Love and Affection. @nambi661 #rocketrythenambieffect." Have a look:

R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards this year. In his thank you note, he acknowledged the contribution of Nambi Narayanan who helped him portray the real-life character.

Sharing a picture with his mother on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Wish you the happiest birthday Amma. All yours, Appa's and Nambi Sir's blessings." On another note, Madhavan's mother's birthday fell the same day the National Awards were announced.

After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu's hands, R Madhavan shared a gratitude note on his Instagram. He wrote, "A big heartfelt Thank you to entire Rocketry team & every one who supported our dream movie Rocketry. Words are not enough to express our sincere gratitude for this journey which has reached the highest national honour with us winning the Best Film at the 69th National Film Awards." Take a look:

Meanwhile, R Madhavan was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon and Babil Khan.

