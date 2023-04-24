A hilarious scene in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a Katrina Kaif and Aayush Sharma connection

Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati among others is now playing at a theatre near you. The film is performed reasonably over the weekend and now it needs to hold well over the weekdays as well. Those who have watched Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be able to recall a scene in the film where Pooja Hegde's character (Bhagya) mimicks how South Indians express themselves in different situations and then Salman Khan's character (Bhaijaan) follows up with literally no expressions at all. Well, that scene has a Katrina Kaif and Aayush Sharma connection. Want to know how?

Salman Khan Mimicked Katrina Kaif

In an Indian reality show, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were asked to mimick eachother. Katrina Kaif very brilliantly was able to mimick Salman Khan and got the mannerisms spot on but Salman Khan, being the fun and mischievous self that he is, made fun of his Tiger Zinda Hai actress by showing an expressionless face for every emotion he was asked to depict. Salman Khan's funny mimicry made everyone on the sets of the reality show chuckle, including Katrina.

Have a look at the video:

Salman Khan Mimicked Aayush Sharma

In another instance, Salman Khan, at Loveyatri's music launch, shared a story where he asked Aayush Sharma to give 5 different expressions and he ended up giving the same expressions each and every time. The way Salman Khan showed each expression on the stage made Aayush and his Loveyatri co-star Warina Hussian break into a laughter.

Have a look at the video:

These 2 videos show that Salman Khan is heavily inspired by the things he sees in real life. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan isn't the first or the only film where he did something onscreen that he was inspired by, in real life. If you are a Salman Khan fan, try and share instances where he did something onscreen that he was heavily inspired by in real life, in the comments below.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is now playing at a theatre near you.

