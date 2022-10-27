A look back at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dreamy wedding festivities in Rajasthan

Bollywood's IT couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the internet by storm after they officially announced their wedding in December 2021. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple surprised the fans with their oh-so-dreamy wedding pictures. A sweet union started off at Zoya Akhtar's party and it ended up transpiring at the grand Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Lavish Venue

The couple chose Rajasthan to start the beginning of their journey. Till the very last minute, VicKat or their family members didn't reveal anything about the wedding. They decided to tie the knot at the 700-year-old Fort Resort in Sawai Madhopur. The three-day extravaganza affair was all about love. The couple sent the wedding invite to 120 guests including close friends and family members. They opted for shades of pastel for the invite as it featured floral borders with Vicky and Katrina's names embossed in gold. Since the love birds wanted to keep the celebration away from the public eye, the wedding planners put up special welcome hampers for the guests in their rooms along with the dos and don’ts note at the wedding.

Mehendi fun The wedding festivities kicked off in style with the Mehendi ceremony. It set the wedding mood right in every sense. The couple was seen living their lives to the fullest. Not only they danced with the family members but they performed for each other too. Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in her outfit. She wore a multi-coloured Sabysaschi lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an embroidered tulle dupatta. She went all out with the accessories too. She completed her look with Navaratan-inspired jewellery and subtle makeup. Her natural glow was more than enough to make her look breathtakingly beautiful. With henna also, Katrina left no stone unturned to get it perfect. She kept it traditional and desi with Vicky's name on it. On the other hand, Punjabi Munda Vicky wore a silk kurta with an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket. All in all, Vicky and Katrina let their inner filmy keeda out and set the dance floor on fire with their moves. Speaking of the decor, the fort looked all things beautiful as it was decked up with lots of lights and yellow gendha flowers.

All about Haldi Vicky and Katrina's Haldi ceremony was a visual treat. For this, they opted for pastel decor as the venue was adorned with white and baby pink flowers. The duo looked completely smitten by each other. The couple was also seen applying Haldi to each other and the picture literally sent fans into a meltdown. From groomsmen drenching a haldi-covered Vicky with water to showering the duo with rose petals, their love-filled Haldi ceremony was all about colours and fun. For the festivity, Katrina rocked a Sabyasachi ivory lehenga while Vicky wore a white kurta and dhoti with a pink safa. The actress accessorised her elegant look with floral jewellery.

Sangeet diaries Katrina and Vicky didn't share much from their sangeet ceremony. On completing one month of their marriage, Vicky dropped a stunning picture with his wife. He wore a blue kurta, while Katrina stunned in an embellished pink lehenga.

Sundowner Vicky and Katrina's pre-wedding shoot was all about vintage love. For the sundowner, Katrina chose to pay homage to her mother's British roots. She wore Sabyasachi's pastel-hued tulle saree which was made keeping vintage-inspired couture in mind. The saree featured a silhouette like that of a wedding gown. The saree also featured hand-embroidered flowers on it. Katrina completed her look with a long matching veil, an uncut diamond statement choker and matching earrings. Reportedly, her outfit was made by 40 artisans. Vicky, on the other hand, donned a light beige silk embroidered sherwani.

The grand entry Before taking the saath pheras with the love of her life, Katrina took a grand entry at the mandap with her sisters. They were seen walking her down the aisle under phoolon ki chaadar. All of them were dressed in baby pink outfits while Katrina looked like a vision in her wedding attire. Katrina called them her 'pillars of strength'.

The D Day On 9th December, Vicky and Katrina exchanged varmalas and vowed to live life together forever. Their wedding pictures were straight out of a fairytale wedding. Everyone literally had happy tears after the pictures were shared online. Katrina made for a gorgeous Punjabi bride. She looked radiating as she wore a traditional red bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi. It was handwoven with matka silk, fine tilla work and heavy zardozi borders. Her veil paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots and was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. She completed her look with uncut diamonds laden in 22k gold and hand-strung pearls. She also wore red chooda and custom-made kaleeras styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The kaleeras featured bespoke bird charms with customized messages from Katrina herself. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves. It also featured words from the Bible on them. Speaking of her mangalsutra, it was all things chic. Her Sabyasachi mangalsutra came with two small drop-down diamonds. Her groom opted for an embroidered Sabyasachi sherwani. He styled his royal look with a statement necklace that was studded in emeralds and rose-cut diamonds.

Katrina and Vicky's rings They exchanged rings from Tiffany & Co. for their wedding. Katrina ditched the diamond and instead chose a piece in a Sapphire shade with platinum. The ring was bought at a whopping price of Rs 7,41,000. Vicky also wore a classic platinum wedding band which came at a cost of approximately Rs 1,28,580.

Guest list Since it was a close-knit ceremony, Vicky and Katrina invited their close friends from the industry. Celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sunny Kaushal's rumoured ladylove Sharvari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen attending the special day.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal has a unique way to put her to sleep; Find out