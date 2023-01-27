A look back at Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's superhit box office unions amid Pathaan's record-breaking run

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, started off her Bollywood journey in 2007. She made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. Every time, Deepika and Shah Rukh have collaborated on a film, it has proved to be a hit affair at the box office. Their recent film Pathaan is a classic example of the same. Apart from being Khan's comeback film, it marks his fourth collaboration with Deepika. The audience has always loved watching them together and their magical on-screen chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's blockbuster collaborations

Shah Rukh returned to the big screen with a bang. He was last seen in Zero in 2018 and it couldn't manage to perform well at the box office. His fans were eagerly waiting for Pathaan to arrive. The first day collections proved that he is King Khan for a reason. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring John Abraham, ended up raking in Rs 55 crore on day 1. Going by the early estimates, Pathaan is all set to break records and write history as it is expected to collect Rs 70 crore on day 2. The figure is definitely unimaginable! Shah Rukh and Deepika starrer will surpass several records by the end of its first weekend. Amid Pathaan's earth-shattering box office numbers, here's taking a look back at King Khan and Deepika's earlier films and their success rate. Their first film together, Om Shanti Om was released back in 2007. The fresh pairing surely did wonders as it collected Rs 5.53 crore on day one. Due to the positive word of mouth, it ended up making Rs 21.47 crore in its first weekend. The Farah Khan directorial registered a record opening weekend back then. It collected Rs 78.16 crore in its lifetime collection.

Later, the most loved on-screen couple reunited for Rohit Shetty's hit film Chennai Express. Deepika won hearts with her different avatar while SRK stole the show with his hilarious punchlines. They came back together in 2013. Chennai Express collected Rs 30.48 crore on day one. It missed a chance to break the day one record due to Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger. But the Shetty directorial managed to break the opening weekend record by collecting Rs 86.28 crore. The lifetime collection of the film was Rs 207.69 crore.

Khan and Padukone's Happy New Year too emerged as a winner at the box office. The excitement amongst the audience was such that it ended up breaking records on day one. The film was released in 2014. On its first day, the film collected Rs 36.31 crore and it ended up making Rs 93.16 crore in its opening weekend. Directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year earned a total of Rs 178.41 crore in its lifetime.

Now, after several years, Deepika and SRK are back together recreating the same magic. All the eyes are on Pathaan and its surprising box office figures. Looking at the current trend and the advance booking, the film seems to be unstoppable at the box office.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Worldwide Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan tears down the global box office with Rs 220 crore in 2 days