'A memory for life': Alia Bhatt happily poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun post receiving National Award

Alia Bhatt shared captivating pictures from the National Film Awards as she posed with doting husband Ranbir Kapoor and award winners Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon.

Written by Krishma Sharma Published on Oct 17, 2023   |  08:31 PM IST  |  1K
Alia Bhatt
Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Social media is buzzing with photographs and videos from the prestigious 69th National Film Awards ceremony. The grand ceremony was attended by various celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others. The honor was bestowed upon by the honorable President of India, Draupadi Murmu to the recipients. Needless to say, the day indeed is an unforgettable one for all the honoraries. The elated National Award winning actress Alia Bhatt shared a series of photographs from the special day, in her latest Instagram post.

 

Today, on October 17, Alia Bhatt was felicitated with the National Award for her outstanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The day is indeed remarkable. Thus, the actress took to her social media handle as she documented the priceless memories. In a series of photographs shared on her social media, she captioned the post, “A photo, a moment, a memory for life (Accompanied by white heart emoji)

Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram

