A sneak-peek inside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's art gallery date night; WATCH viral video

Power couple of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, never fail to make heads turn every time they are spotted in the city. The Shershaah couple, who tied the knot in February this year, have been perfectly balancing their professional and personal lives. They often make public appearances in the city, and just a few days ago, they were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for a dinner date at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Meanwhile, we came across a recent video on social media, in which Sidharth and Kiara were seen at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Sidharth and Kiara looking at art at the exhibition. They both looked stunning, and while Sidharth wore a maroon and black checkered shirt with black pants, Kiara looked absolutely gorgeous in a white jumpsuit with a botanical print over it. Needless to say, fans went gaga over the two. While one fan commented, "Aisi art gallery date to hum bi deserves karte hai," another one wrote, "We love this couple." A third comment read, "They are beautiful." Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sidharth and Kiara were clicked by the paparazzi as they exited a restaurant post a romantic dinner date. Sidharth was seen holding his wife's hand as he led her towards their car, post the date. Sidharth and Kiara also posed for the paparazzi before they left. They both opted for casual outfits, and while Kiara was seen in a white shirt dress, Sidharth opted for a navy blue tee paired with grey trousers. Take a look at the video below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Mission Majni, will next be seen in the upcoming action film Yodha, which will release in December. He is also all set to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, will next star in Game Changer, a political thriller that stars Ram Charan in the lead role.

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani call Shershaah a 'special' movie; express gratitude