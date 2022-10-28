A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's intense workout routine and diet plan that'll leave you inspired

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry currently. Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter in the lead. In Shashank Khaitan's directorial, she played the role of Parthavi Singh Rathore. It was the Hindi remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule. Kapoor's next screen appearance came in 2020 when she starred in Zoya Akhtar's segment in the Netflix horror anthology film Ghost Stories. She went on to create a massive buzz with her acting skills. But apart from her acting chops, Jahnvi is one of the fittest and most stunning actresses of the current generation. Pictures and videos of the actress working out or training in her dance classes often make it to social media, giving her fans some major fitness goals. The actress is adored by all and the one thing that we've all noticed is that she loves a good workout. She knows how important it is to stay fit and maintain her body. And if you're looking for Janhvi Kapoor's weight loss secrets, here's a sneak peek into the actress' intense workout routine and diet plan.

Love for Pilates Janhvi Kapoor has often flaunted her love for Pilates and is known as Pilates girl. When not working, she is seen working out and giving us major fitness goals. Pilates, popularized by celebrities for its long, lean, and sculpted aesthetic, has become a household name. It helps build strength and flexibility. Doing Pilates regularly can have many benefits, both physical and mental. If you're looking to lose weight, you can incorporate Pilates into your wellness plan. Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit is known for training the actress. In fact, the trainer often shares videos of Janhvi working out on her social media handle.

Yoga Not just Pilates, Janhvi is also fond of doing Yoga and often works out at Malaika Arora's Sarva Yoga Studio in Mumbai. When the star is not busy with shoots, she hits the gym to pack in a few minutes of workout in her routine. She mixes several exercise forms in her busy schedule, which also includes strength training, to stay fit and healthy.

Rope-training Janhvi also does rope training. It is a full-body workout, which means it helps in engaging the muscles in the upper back, arms, abs, back, and glutes. Janhvi also loves belly dancing, which is also a good form of workout.

Belly dancing Belly dance also provides an increase in core strength, which provides stability in the body and enhances posture. As far as its beauty benefits are concerned, belly dancing gives healthy and younger-looking skin.

Never skipping workout during vacays Even on vacations, Janhvi makes sure to stay fit and work out. In an interview with Vogue, Namrata Purohit also revealed that there is no set workout that Janhvi follows on a holiday. "The plan depends on circumstances and accessibility to equipment or props. Also, no two workouts are the same and the nature of the routine keeps changing. Some of her go-to favourites include hip lifts, butterfly hip lifts, sumo squats with heel raises, ab preps and obliques, planks, and side planks.” When Janhvi is not prepping for a role she enjoys her time off with the things she loves and eating the things she enjoys.

Diet plan Janhvi Kapoor is a foodie, yet she manages to maintain a fit and healthy body. The actress recently revealed that she is on a Keto diet. The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, very low-carb eating plan that may lead to weight loss. Ketogenic diets are extremely effective for lowering insulin levels, especially for people with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Talking about her diet, in a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Janhvi said that for breakfast, she enjoys 2 eggs and an avocado, for lunch, she eats Palak and grilled chicken. For dinner, she eats soup.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen opposite Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the pipeline. The audience has loved the trailer and they are looking forward to the release. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film. Meanwhile, Mili is set to release on November 4 and it follows the story of a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Next, she will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr And Mrs Mahi. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to be released in April 2023. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor does not want Vijay Deverakonda to be a part of her swayamvar; Here’s why