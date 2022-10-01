‘A special night’: Karisma Kapoor joins Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor for family celebration; PICS

Karisma Kapoor is quite active on social media, and the actress often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram stories and posts. From family get-togethers to selfies and more- Karisma posts the most gorgeous pictures on social media, much to her fans’ delight. Last night, Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a get-together with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, and other members of the Kapoor clan as they celebrated Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi’s birthday.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted some epic fam-jam pictures from last night’s celebration. The first picture shows Karisma posing with Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Nitasha Nanda. Karisma can be seen looking gorgeous in a grey outfit by designer Punit Balana, while Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain also looked beautiful in their ethnic outfits. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “About last night.” In another picture shared by the actress, we can see her posing with Ranbir Kapoor, and she shared it with the caption ‘Family.’ Ranbir can be seen looking handsome in a black t-shirt, a matching jacket paired with jeans.