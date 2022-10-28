A trip down Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Konkani and Anand Karaj wedding at Lake Como

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are called one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. Their wedding was no less than a fairytale. The power couple’s wedding was held at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. Their love story began on a film set which was followed by a secret engagement. Yes, the couple got engaged but did not disclose it to the fans. Padukone herself revealed that they got engaged in 2014. “No one knows this. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it," she was quoted saying.

Love story:

Ranveer Singh first met Padukone at the Zee Cine Awards in Macau in 2012. The duo got to know each other well on the sets of Goliyon ki Rasleela… Ramleela. The budding romance was kept under wraps at the time. Pre-wedding festivities:

The power couple’s pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a puja at Deepika’s home in Bengaluru. The 34-year-old had shared a picture from the ceremony on her social handle. She was seen dressed in a radiant orange kurta by Sabyasachi. She styled it with a statement dupatta in the same shade that was decorated with gold zari borders and small buttis. She completed the look with white trousers. Offsetting the simple kurta set was Deepika Padukone’s choice of accessories. The bride picked a pair of chaandbalis and her makeup, hair was kept neutral with a low bun, soft, semi-blurred liner, full lashes, and nude lipstick.

Wedding planning:

Deepika and Ranveer decided to get married in 2018. The pair took help from wedding planner Vandana Mohan of The Wedding Design Company to plan the two-day dual traditional wedding. From making guests cover their mobile phone cameras with stickers to commissioning patrolling powerboats to keep away paparazzi away, no stone was left unturned to keep their weddings a private affair. The venue was finalised Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. It is a beautiful property that served as a monastery more than seven centuries ago. Surrounded by its terraced gardens, it features exquisite glass paintings and artifacts inside.

Mehendi:

Deepika’s henna design was very beautiful. It went up to her elbows and featured paisleys, lotuses, peacocks, and lace detailing, among other intricacies. Ranveer also got 'Deepika' name written on his palm with henna. For the special occasion, the couple coordinated their looks and opted for Sabyasachi kurta sets in shades of red and blush pink. Singh wore a printed angarkha layered with a maroon jacket and Padukone went with an embellished kurta set. She paired it with a matching net dupatta and a deep red shawl. The bride paired her romantic ensemble with oversized earrings and a panchlada haar. Well, their sangeet was an intimate affair and the couple also never did share any pictures on their social handle. Reportedly, singer Harshdeep Kaur along with musicians Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak, and Firoz Khan performed.

Konkani wedding:

The couple had a two-tradition wedding. Deepika is Konkani and so the first was Konkani style. The guests were seen making their way on a boat to the venue for the Konkani ceremony. The nuptials went on for more than five hours. The venue was decorated with white flowers flown. The theme of the wedding party was white ensembles. As a part of the Konkani rituals, the nuptials included a tikka ceremony after the varmala. The couple also shared their first meal. This was followed by the bride and groom grinding black gram. The custom is practiced to welcome the bride into the kitchen and the groom makes a promise to take good care of his wife and help her with household responsibilities.

The afternoon also included games, including ‘who finds the ring first', where the bride and groom douse their bands in a bowl filled with milk and rose petals.

Sindhi wedding:

Singh’s Sindhi background was the Anand Karaj held on November 15, 2018. Deepika Padukone walked under a phoolon ki chaadar held not by just her brothers, but her close girlfriends too. In keeping with Sikh traditions, the ceremony included an ardaas and four pheras. After the wedding, a grand lunch was held at the villa with several cuisines including a medley of desserts which was baked by chefs flown in from Switzerland.

Wedding attires:

For the Konkani wedding, Deepika opted for a Kanjeevaram sari. She picked a brocade silk Kanjeevaram sari from Advaya by The House of Angadi, which was crafted using pure zari threads, and took approximately 45 days to complete. The six-yard had the Gandaberunda leitmotifs running all over it. She wore a statement choker with a Guttapusalu necklace along with jhumkas, a stack of kadas, rings, and an elaborate matha patti. Her makeup was unconventional. She opted for dewy, rosy-cheeked, highlighter-heavy skin for a strong matte look with a smoky eye and taupe lip. The groom wore a pared-down white silk kurta. For the Sindhi wedding, the actress chose Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s design. She picked a sindoori red and gold lehenga. Her dupatta’s borders bore the incantation: ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ in Devnagri script. Singh complemented her in a vermillion brocade sherwani, also by designer Sabyasachi. Reception:

The couple held multiple wedding receptions. The first was hosted at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru. A gift from her mother, Deepika Padukone’s pure zari Kanjeevaram sari was a limited-edition creation. The traditional drape was part of Adyava. Deepika Padukone decided on a heavy choker necklace embedded with multiple emeralds, and matching earrings. Along with that, the bride also wore a layered pearl necklace. The hairstylist styled her hair with a middle-parted bun which allowed her sindoor to stand out.

