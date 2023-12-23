Aadar Jain drops love-soaked PICS with girlfriend Alekha Advani; wishes her 'Happy Birthday Babyyy'
Today, actor Aadar Jain took to his social media to wish his ladylove Alekha Advani on her birthday. He shared several lovely pictures of the two together. Read on to find out.
Aadar Jain, who is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, has been creating a lot of buzz due to his relationship with Alekha Advani. In November, the actor made their relationship public on social media.
Now, he has shared several love-filled pictures of himself with his ladylove on social media as she celebrates her birthday. Let's find out more about this.
Aadar Jain wishes happy birthday to Alekha Advani
Today, on December 23rd, Aadar Jain took to his Instagram handle to share some lovely pictures of himself with his girlfriend Alekha Advani. The pictures feature the duo having fun. Aadar wished her happy birthday in the caption and wrote: "Happy Birthday Babyyy (red ballon emoji)"
Check out his post!
Aadar Jain made his relationship with Alekha Advani official
On November 13th, Aadar Jain took to Instagram to share a cute moment with his new girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The picture shows their intertwined hands, as they relax on a sofa. Tagging Alekha in the picture, he captioned it, "Light of my life."
Aadar's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor took to the comment section to share her love for his post. She wrote, "I can’t wait to meet ur ‘light’ (red heart emoji).” Aadar's friends and well-wishers also dropped comments.
The couple had appeared at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali party. At the event, Aadar opted for a traditional blue kurta paired with white pants. Alekha, on the other hand, had donned a white jumpsuit.
About Alekha Advani
Alekha Advani works for the Mumbai-based community Way Well. It is a platform for curating wellness events, workshops, sessions, and retreats. Apart from that, she has also done modeling for clothing and jewelry brands. She also has a strong social media presence and has over 6,000 followers on Instagram. Several Bollywood celebs like Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Krishna Shroff, Prateik Babbar, and Tara Sutaria follow her.
