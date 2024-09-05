Aadar Jain drops new PICS with fiancee Alekha Advani from romantic beach getaway; Do not miss glimpse of their sunset and movie date night

Aadar Jain and his fiancee Alekha Advani are fully savoring their beach getaway, and their latest photos are proof. The actor, who is the son of Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s aunt, recently shared stunning pictures from their enchanting vacation on social media, and we can't stop admiring the newly engaged couple.

On September 5, Aadar Jain took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos from his beach getaway with fiancee Alekha Advani. The first image shows Aadar in a stylish blue shirt and white pants, while Alekha dazzles in a vibrant red backless dress with a halter neck. Her hair is elegantly styled in a bun as they pose together romantically.

The second photo captures them strolling hand in hand along the beach, with a scenic backdrop that perfectly embodies the allure of a beach vacation. In the third picture, Aadar lifts Alekha against a breathtaking sunset, adding a touch of romance to their collection. The subsequent photos showcase moments from their recent proposal, including a beautifully decorated beach setting. Aadar’s last photo features the couple enjoying a cozy movie night on the beach. The caption reads, "Just like a dream.."

Aadar Jain recently shared the joyous news of his engagement to Alekha Advani on Instagram. The photos showcase a romantic beach proposal, where he is captured down on one knee, proposing to Alekha. The couple, elegantly dressed in matching white outfits, was seen sharing a tender moment as Aadar lifted Alekha in a loving embrace.

Advertisement

The setting was adorned with a grand ‘Marry me’ LED display, heart-shaped lights, and rose petals scattered across the sand. In a heartfelt gesture, Alekha joined Aadar on the sand as he placed the engagement ring on her finger. Aadar’s post celebrated the occasion, referring to Alekha as his "first crush, best friend, and now, forever."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani first went public with their relationship in November 2023 when Aadar posted a photo of them together, calling her the 'light of his life.' Prior to this announcement, the couple had been seen together at Diwali festivities hosted by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday share excitement as Aadar Jain drops dreamy PICS of his proposal to 'first crush' Alekha Advani