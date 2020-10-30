Aadar Jain excited about Tara Sutaria playing female lead in Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2: You’re gonna kill it

As Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play the lead in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, her rumoured beau Aadar Jain can’t keep calm about it and is proud of the actress.

Tara Sutaria has been one of the most talked about newcomers in Bollywood and despite being two movies old, she has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. In fact, this young starlet also enjoys a massive fan following across the world. And while her fans have been missing her presence on the silver screen, Tara came with a pleasant surprise as she announced her next project. The Student of The Year 2 actress will be seen playing the female lead in Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2.

The Tara had shared the news on social media and wrote, “Reunited with my favourites. Thank You Sajid Sir For Believing in me..Heropanti 2 Here we go. P.S- Can’t Think of A better Way to kick Start my Birthday Month!” Ever since the news broke, her fans have been quite excited about her second collaboration with Tiger. Amid this, Tara’s rumoured beau Aadar Jain had also expressed his excitement about the actress’ upcoming project. He shared the Marjaavaan actress’ post about Heropanti 2 and wrote, “So proud of you, you’re gonna kill it!” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Aadar Jain’s reaction to Tara Sutaria playing the lead in Heropanti 2:

To note, Tara and Aadar have been dating each other for a while and their frequent hangouts and social media update speaks volumes about their love affair. While the speculations about their relationship continue to be rife, talking about it Tara told Pinkvilla, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."

