Aadar Jain gets emotional as Alekha Advani walks down the aisle; couple shares passionate kiss in INSIDE glimpses from Goa pre-wedding celebration

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and his fiancé Alekha Advani kicked off their pre-wedding celebration in Goa. Check out the inside glimpses.
Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and his fiancé Alekha Advani had their official roka ceremony last year in November. With the onset of the New Year, the couple has also started their pre-wedding celebration in Goa in the presence of close friends and family including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and more. Several inside pictures and videos from the celebration have also taken over the internet.
A number of videos and pictures from the pre-wedding celebration of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in Goa have surfaced. The couple kicked off the fun on Sunday, i.e. January 12, 2025, amidst the scenic beauty of a beautiful sunset at a beach in Goa.
In one of the videos, we can see Alekha Advani walking down the aisle towards Aadar, leaving him emotional. In another glimpse, the madly in love couple is seen dancing their heart out and enjoying a special moment surrounded by their closed ones.
From cutting a three-tier beautiful cake to Alekha reading something out for Aadar, the pictures from the inside celebration screamed nothing but love. Some of the friends of the couple also shared pictures of décor where a welcome board read, "Welcome to Alekha & Aadar’s Celebrations!" Meanwhile, the loving cousin Karisma Kapoor also posted a picture of a coconut that had the initials ‘A’ engraved on it, symbolizing the couple’s celebration.
Notably, on Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo of Aadar and Alekha. "Missing all the fun!!!! Big time FOMO guys Love you both and can’t wait to start the PARTYYYY."
For the special celebration, Aadar looked handsome in a blue formal suit, and Alekha looked gorgeous in a white shimmery gown.
While Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nitasha Nanda and other members of the Kapoor clan were present, Aadar’s cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor gave it a miss.
