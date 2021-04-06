Aadar Jain has high hopes for ‘one of a kind’ movie Hello Charlie’: Want audience to love the film & me in it

Ahead of the release of Hello Charlie, Aadar Jain is hopeful that the movie will leave an impact on the audience.

Aadar Jain has been creating a lot of buzz these days, courtesy of his upcoming movie Hello Charlie. The movie happens to be his second movie after Qaidi Band and is grabbing a lot of eyeballs post the release of its intriguing trailer with several celebs rooting for the success of the movie. Helmed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie is slated to release on April 9 this year on an OTT platform. Ahead of the release, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brother is quite hopeful about the success of the movie.

The young actor stated that Hello Charlie is one of a kind story ‘never been told before with a gorilla’. Aadar believes that the kids will love the movie and it will make everyone happy in these ongoing times of distress. “Mostly I want the kids and children to be entertained through this film as all of last year they have been stuck at home and not going to school. I feel this is a small gift to them and I really hope they connect with it. So far all the responses have been amazing. I really hope on the 9th of April when they watch Hello Charlie, they all love the film and love me in it and love the entire cast and appreciate it because we have worked really very hard on this film,” he added.

Furthermore, Aadar is hopeful that the audience will love his stint in the movie and will appreciate the hard work he and his team have put in the project. “I definitely want the audience to love me, appreciate my performance. I have worked very hard on it. I just hope they all take to the film and connect with it. It is a family film made to make you laugh, feel good and special, I hope they all connect with it and give it a chance because it is a special film. I hope they think that I have good comic timing and spontaneity as an actor because I have worked very hard on it with Pankaj sir,” he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Aadar’s ladylove Tara Sutaria has been rooting for the success of Hello Charlie and has been all praises for the movie. Talking about the same, the actor had stated, “She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. I think she spoke to Pankaj sir also and told him what she felt. She loved all the characters, (the film's heroine) Shlokka Pandit, the script and the fact that it is so unique and one of a kind. She's just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies!”

