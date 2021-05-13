Aadar Jain on his plans to get engaged to ladylove Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'

In a recent interview, Aadar Jain opened up about his relationship with Tara Sutaria and revealed if the couple plans to get engaged any time soon. Here’s what the actor said.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria undoubtedly are considered one of the most loved and stylish couples in Bollywood. The two have been setting major couple goals for everyone lately. Be it their cute social media PDA or stepping out together, the duo never fails to grab eyeballs thanks to their sizzling chemistry. They have also been quite vocal in expressing feelings for each other. In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Aadar had mentioned that the Marjaavaan actress is quite special to him and that they bring happiness to each other’s life.

He was quoted as saying, “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it.” While their fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage, the Hello Charlie actor has finally opened up about his plans to get engaged to his ladylove. In a recent interview with ETimes, Aadar stated that he likes to keep his personal and private lives separate. However, on being quizzed about if the couple is planning to get engaged any time soon, the handsome actor said, “The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now.”

For the unversed, last year in August, Tara and Aadar made their relationship official on Instagram. On Aadar Jain's birthday, the Student of the Year 2 actress posted a stunning loved-up picture of them and wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.” The actor Aadar replied with an 'I Love You' message.

On the work front, Aadar was recently seen in Pankaj Saraswat’s comedy film Hello Charlie that was released this year on 9 April on Amazon Prime Video. Tara, on the other hand, has Tadap with Ahan Shetty and Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ek Villain Returns co-starring in her pipeline.

