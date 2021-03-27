Aadar Jain on his relationship with Tara Sutaria: She’s special to me, we give each other a lot of happiness

Aadar Jain has been dating Tara Sutaria for quite some time now and the couple is going strong with their relationship.

Among all the lovebirds in tinselville, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are the most loved and sought after couples. The duo has been dating each other for a while and their chemistry speaks volumes about their love affair. Although they haven’t made any statement about dating each other in public, their social media PDA and frequent hangouts narrate everything about their relationship. And now, Aadar Jain has finally opened up on his relationship with the Student of The Year 2 actress.

The Hello Charlie actor, in his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, stated that Tara is quite special to him and that they bring happiness to each other’s life. Aadar also emphasised that it is going great between them and that is overwhelmed with the fact that people love to see them together. “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it,” he added.

To note, Aadar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Hello Charlie which will also feature Jackie Shroff in a key role. While Tara has also been seen rooting for the movie on social media, Aadar has also revealed that the Marjaavaan actress has watched the movie and has already given it a thumbs up. He said, “She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. She kept saying, I think she spoke to Pankaj (Saraswat) sir also and told him what she felt and loved all the characters, and loved Shlokka and loved the entire script, and the concept and the fact that it is so unique and it's one of a kind. She's just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies.”

Credits :Hindustan Times

