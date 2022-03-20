Aadar Jain looks handsome in monochromatic photos; GF Tara Sutaria reacts

Ever since Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria made their relationship public, they never shy away from showing their love for each other. They are dating for a long time now and their social media handles are full of mushy pictures. In addition to this, they often get papped in the city and never miss a chance to paint the town red with their love. Also, they keep dropping sweet comments on each other’s photos.

Speaking of which, Aadar shared a few monochromatic pictures on social media on Sunday. He looked handsome in the photos. While sharing the pictures, Aadar dropped an emoticon resembling ‘home’. As soon as he posted the photo, his girlfriend Tara Sutaria could not keep calm and liked his post. Aadar’ brother Armaan Jain too dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comment section. Even, his fans too dropped sweet comments. A user wrote, “Handsome.” Another fan commented, “Lovely pic.”

See Aadar Jain’s post here:

Earlier, Aadar and Tara were spotted outside a restaurant in Khar. They twinned in shades of brown and looked oh-so-good together. Aadar wore a brown t-shirt with black pants. On the other hand, Tara looked hot as she donned a black co-ord and completed her look with an animal print coat.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the film Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. In addition to this, Tara will also be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff.

