Aadar Jain looks super handsome in rugged beard look; GF Tara Sutaria drops a comment

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the sweetest couples in Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship public, they never shy away from showing their love for each other. They often get papped in the city while going out for a dinner date or attending an event. Apart from this, they also paint social media red with their love and often comment on each other pictures to uplift their partners. Speaking of which, Aadar Jain shared hot and intense photos from his latest click but it was Tara’s reaction that is winning the hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Aadar Jain shared photos, donning an-all white look. He looked super handsome in a rugged beard look. While sharing the pictures, Aadar wrote, “Looking at you..” As soon as he posted the photos, Tara could not stop commenting and wrote, “Handsomest” along with a heart. Aadar too replied to his ladylove with kiss emoticons. Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain too dropped fire emoticons in the comment section. His fans too dropped sweet comments.

See Aadar Jain’s post here:

See Tara Sutaria’s comment here:

A few days ago, Aadar and Tara were spotted outside a restaurant in Khar. They twinned in shades of brown and looked oh-so-good together. Aadar wore a brown t-shirt with black pants. On the other hand, Tara looked hot as she donned a black co-ord and completed her look with an animal print coat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the film Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. In addition to this, Tara will also be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff.

