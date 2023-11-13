Aadar Jain makes it insta official with Alekha Advani; introduces her as ‘light of his life’

Aadar Jain, the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, has been making headlines after his public appearance alongside a girl named Alekha Advani. Aadar, known for his roles in movies like Qaidi Band and Hello Charlie, was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, but the two were reported to have recently parted ways. Aadar's arrival at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali celebration with Alekha, hand-in-hand, sparked speculation about a new romance. Confirming these rumors, Aadar has now officially made his relationship public on Instagram.

Aadar Jain makes relationship with girlfriend Alekha Advani official

Today, on November 13, Aadar Jain took to his Instagram account to share a sweet moment with his new girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The photo featured their intertwined hands, set against the backdrop of a living room, indicating a cozy moment on a sofa. Tagging Alekha in the picture, Aadar captioned it with, "Light of my life," expressing the affection and happiness he finds in their relationship.

Have a look!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, expressed her excitement and love under the post. She wrote, "I can’t wait to meet ur ‘light’ (red heart emoji).” Aadar's friends and well-wishers also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

About Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s joint appearance at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash

The grand Diwali party hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan on November 11 saw a delightful surprise as Aadar Jain arrived with Alekha Advani. Aadar looked sharp in a blue kurta paired with white pants, while Alekha exuded grace in a white jumpsuit. Aadar greeted the paparazzi and posed with Alekha for pictures, with Alekha displaying a hint of shyness in front of the camera.

Watch the video here:

The inside pictures from the party that surfaced on the internet showed Alekha posing with Aadar's family members, including his mother Rima Jain, brother Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and others. The event marked a special occasion for Aadar and Alekha to socialize with Aadar's close-knit family.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, 'sasuma' Neetu pose at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash; Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir, Sara-Ibrahim join