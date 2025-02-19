Aadar Jain romantically looks at wife Alekha Advani’s henna-adorned hands in dreamy PICS from their Mehendi celebration; don't miss

A month after sealing their love in a Christian wedding in Goa, Kareena Kapoor’s cousin, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani are set to marry as per Hindu traditions. On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared inside pictures from the Mehendi ceremony. Now, most recently, Jain shared official pictures from the dreamy celebrations.

On Wednesday, February 19, Aadar Jain took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from his mehendi ceremony with Alekha Advani. In the latest images, the couple looked head over heels in love with each other. Featuring endearing moments of the couple, the third image showed Aadar romantically holding his wife’s henna-adorned hand and looking at them.

In one of the pictures, Aadar flaunted his minimal henna with the initials of his and his wife’s name with an infinity sign in between. The post concluded with the couple seen in a celebratory mood. In addition to this, Advani also posted some solo and unseen pictures from the celebrations.

For the special occasion, Aadar opted for a beige bandhgala while Alekha opted for a corset-style lehenga dress. She accessorized it with floral jewelry and curled hair that accentuated her overall charm.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi pictures

Notably, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani had their Mehendi celebration on Tuesday, February 18, in an intimate ceremony. It witnessed the presence of close friends and family.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had also posted inside glimpses from the fun night. In the multiple pictures shared, she was seen posing with the newlyweds, Rima Jain, her mother Neetu Kapoor, and more. She and her mother also flaunted their henna-adorned hands. For the Mehendi night, Riddhima picked a salwar set with silver detailing on it.

Inside pictures shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The first cousin of Ranbir and Kareena, Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, the late Raj Kapoor’s daughter. He and Alekha got engaged in September 2024 after Aadar proposed to her, sharing pictures on Instagram. Months later, it was last month in January that Aadar and Alekha got married in a white wedding in Goa. Several inside pictures and videos from the celebration had taken over the internet.

