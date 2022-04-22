Aadar Jain shares a serene throwback PIC from his Maldives vacation; GF Tara Sutaria reacts

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They never shy away from showing off their love for each other and have been dating for a long time now. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans root for their ‘Jodi’. And, unless you are living under a rock, you must know that the lovebirds were on a vacation a few days back. Tara and Aadar had flown to the Maldives to spend some time.

Just a few hours back, Aadar took to his social media and shared a beautiful throwback picture from his Maldives vacation. In the photo, Aadar can be seen taking a stroll at the beach. The backdrop of the picture featured beautiful sunset and blue waters. As soon as he posted the picture, his loved ones started to pour in love. His ladylove Tara Sutaria too liked the picture. Fans too showered their affection toward Aadar’s post. A fan wrote, “Glorious sunset and a stunning capture.” Another user commented, “Nice.”

Take a look:

See Tara’s reaction:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the movie Heropanti 2. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will release on April 29 this year. Apart from this, the actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the key roles.

