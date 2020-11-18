Aadar Jain shares a ‘view to kill’ from his Maldives vacation and it features his lady Tara Sutaria; See Pic

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are currently vacationing in the Maldives and will be celebrating the Marjaavaan actress.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two have been dating each other for quite some time and their social media PDA speaks volumes about their love affair. Recently, the lovebirds have flown to Maldives to ring in Tara’s 25th birthday and both Aadar and Tara have been sharing pics from the picturesque locales of the tropical paradise. And while the pics have been a visual treat for the fans, Aadar has shared yet another pic from the vacation.

Interestingly, the recent pic also featured his lady love Tara. In the pic, Aadar was seen enjoying his drink while relaxing on a lounging in a chair. He had a woman in front of him who was chilling by the beach and was, apparently, dressed in a bikini. It didn’t take us much time to guess that it was the Student of The Year 2 actress. Aadar had also captioned the beautiful picture as “View to a kill.”

Take a look at Aadar Jain’s post from Maldives vacation feature Tara Sutaria:

To note, Tara is turning a year older on November 19 and it will be interesting to see how her main man will surprise her on her special day.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tara has been roped in to play the lead in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger. The movie will mark her second collaboration with her Student of The Year 2 co-star and she is quite excited about the same. Sharing her excitement about the same, Tara wrote, “Reunited with my favourites. Thank You Sajid Sir For Believing in me..Heropanti 2 Here we go. P.S- Can’t Think of A better Way to kick Start my Birthday Month!.”

