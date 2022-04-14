Aadar Jain treats fans with after-party PIC from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding; Take a look

One of the most-awaited weddings of the year has finally happened and how! After dating for five long years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai in presence of their close friends and family members. After the wedding, the dreamy photos are making rounds on social media and there is no denying in saying that Alia and Ranbir make for one of the most beautiful pairs of couples.

Just a while ago, Ranbir’s cousin Aadar Jain posted a photo with the newlyweds. He treated the fans with the after-party photo and they are absolutely adorable. The trio smiled in the picture and looked so happy. Alia can be seen carrying a red dupatta with a large maangtika. On the other hand, Ranbir and Aadar can be seen twinning in a white kurta.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to commemorate her and Ranbir's special day by sharing romantic wedding snaps of the couple with a caption that won millions and millions of hearts.

She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

In addition to this, for their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree.

