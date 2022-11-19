Aadar Jain wishes girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday with a PIC; Actress thanks her ‘sweetheart’

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is said to be dating Aadar Jain for quite a few years now. While both of them have remained hush-hush about their relationship , they do share some love-filled posts for each other on special occasions. They are also often spotted together during family functions and other outings. Tara Sutaria is celebrating her 27 th birthday today, and the actress has received many wishes on social media. However, the one that stood out the most was the lovely post from Aadar Jain!

Aadar Jain took to his Instagram to post a picture with Tara Sutaria. The picture is from their France vacation, and the two lovebirds can be seen posing in front of the iconic Louvre pyramid. Aadar Jain can be seen in a white sweatshirt with a blue jacket layered over it. Meanwhile, Tara can be seen hugging him close in the picture. She donned a black puffer jacket, and had on sunglasses. Wishing his ladylove, Aadar Jain wrote, “Happy Birthday ma chérie,’ along with a heart and fire emoji.

The post quickly garnered thousands of likes, and several comments from fans poured in. Tara Sutaria loved Aadar Jain’s post for her, and she dropped a love-filled comment that read, “Thank you my sweetheart.. I love you.” Check out the post below.