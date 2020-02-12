Aadar Jain's mother Rima Jain spills the beans on his relationship with Tara Sutaria, Deets Inside

Aadar Jain's mother Rima Jain opens up on his relationship with Tara Sutaria and says that the family would approve of anybody considering Aadar loves the girl.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain set the rumour mill churning once again at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding shenanigans. The two are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. The Marjaavaan actress was often linked up with Aadar Jain ever since they started getting spotted together multiple times and the netizens also wondered if they have made their relationship Insta official when the two shared posts from the U2 concert and tagged each other with mushy captions. However, their dance performance together at Aadar's brother Armaan's wedding somehow testified the rumours.

Spilling the beans on the same, Aadar Jain's mother Rima Jain spoke to Mumbai Mirror. When asked about family's approval on Aadar and Tara's relationship, she said that they would love and accept anybody whom Aadar loves. They are still young and are making their lives, she added. Rima Jain asserts that Aadar and Tara should work for themselves first and leave it on the future to see what destiny has in store for them.

Conversation with mommy Rima Jain comes as a green signal for Aadar and Tara's relationship. The rumoured couple danced to the groovy track Gallan Kardi on Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. Armaan Jain took the plunge with his sweetheart on February 3, 2020, and brother Aadar is next to climb up the horse. A couple of days ago, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni shared a family picture and guess what? Tara was a part of it. The duo has been dropping small hints about their alleged relationship and we can't wait to hear them make an official announcement on the same.

