Aadar Jain’s OLD pic with Alekha Advani and ex-GF Tara Sutaria goes VIRAL: ‘Always the third wheel’

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria, once among the most loved celebrity couples, called it quits a few months ago. In January this year, it was reported that they had part ways after almost three years of relationship. Meanwhile, recently Aadar made his relationship ‘Insta-official’ with Alekha Advani. Soon after he shared the post, social media users dug out an old picture of Aadar, Alekha, and Tara.

When Alekha Advani shared a picture with Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria

Reddit dug out an old Instagram story in which Alekha Advani posed with Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. The selfie is from the time that Aadar and Tara were dating. The caption of the throwback picture reads, “Always the third wheel.” The picture shows Alekha in the center, while Tara and Aadar can be seen on either side of her.

Alekha has also hung out with Aadar Jain and their friends in the past. In a picture from 2018, Alekha is seen posing with Aadar as well as their two other friends during their Greece vacay. Have a look!

Interestingly, Alekha shares an amicable bond with Aadar’s ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Tara and Alekha also follow each other on Instagram. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had made their relationship official in 2020. Reports of their breakup surfaced on the internet in January this year.

Aadar Jain makes his relationship with Alekha Advani official

On Monday, Aadar Jain made his relationship with Alekha's Instagram official. He shared a picture of their intertwined hands, and wrote, “Light of my life (red heart)." Not just that, Aadar Jain and Alekha were also seen posing together for the paparazzi as they arrived for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Diwali bash.

They walked hand-in-hand as they made their way to Bebo and Saif’s residence. Post that, as pictures from Kareena’s Diwali bash emerged, Alekha was seen posing with Aadar's mother, Rima Jain, and his brother Armaan Jain, as well as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

