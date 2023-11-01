‘Aaja jhappi paa de’: Shahid Kapoor shares sweet PIC as he wishes Ishaan Khatter on 28th birthday

Ishaan Khatter, who has firmly established himself as a prominent actor in the Bollywood industry, celebrates his 28th birthday today, November 1. Many celebrities have conveyed their best wishes to him on social media. His brother, Shahid Kapoor, also shared a heartfelt birthday message for his younger sibling on his Instagram account.

Shahid Kapoor's sweet birthday message for brother Ishaan Khatter

On November 1, Ishaan Khatter turned 28, and his brother, Shahid Kapoor, celebrated the occasion by sharing a sweet picture on his Instagram stories. In the image, Shahid is seen planting a kiss on Ishaan's cheek, displaying their close brotherly bond. Shahid's caption read, "Happy birthday @ishaankhatter Aaja jhappi paa de aur pappi lele," which translates to "Come, give a hug and take a kiss."

In a separate post, Shahid seized the opportunity to share the newly released trailer of Pippa, a movie featuring his brother Ishaan Khatter, as well as Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan in significant roles.

Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's exciting lineup

Shahid Kapoor's most recent appearance was in the web series Farzi, which quickly gained immense popularity and garnered acclaim from both critics and fans. The actor has recently revealed the first look of his upcoming film, Deva, scheduled for release on October 11, 2024. In Deva, Shahid will be seen sporting a rugged appearance, and the movie is categorized as an action thriller.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in a leading role. In addition to Deva, Shahid is concurrently working on another project for Dinesh Vijan, opposite Kriti Sanon.

Ishaan Khatter's most recent appearance was in Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy that was warmly received, especially by the younger audience. The film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It also featured leading actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ishaan's upcoming release is Pippa, in which he portrays the character of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Directed by Raja Menon, the movie revolves around the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who played a pivotal role on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, alongside his siblings.

