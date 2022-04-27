Aakanksha Singh says Runway 34’s Ajay Devgn is not just a brilliant actor but a sound director too

Ajay Devgn has turned director for Runway 34 after his project Shivaay. He juggled as director and actor in the film which also features Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Aakanksha Singh. In a recent interview, Aakanksha shared her experience working with director Ajay Devgn.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aakansha said that Ajay is not just a brilliant actor, but a sound director too. Heaping praise on him, the actress added that Ajay's technical brilliance speaks for himself. “He’s a man of few words. But when it comes to a scene, he knows what he wants, and he conveys that to his actors with a lot of clarity. After performing a scene, he used to say cut and then go to the monitor to take a look at it, He’s very calm,” the 31-year-old talented actress shared.

Further, when she was asked if she was apprehensive about being labelled as just the hero’s wife in the film, Aakansha denied saying that her character is an important part of the film and she isn’t a trophy wife. She added that her character has her own identity and she is the one who pushes the hero to do better when he feels low.

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is based on a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 29, 2022. Interestingly, Runway 34 will clash with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

