Aakhri Sach screening: Vijay Varma joins GF Tamannaah Bhatia; Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan and others attend

Aakhri Sach, the highly anticipated crime investigative thriller series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The web show, which features popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the protagonist, is reportedly based on the spine-chilling real-life mass ritual suicide Burari Deaths. The Robbie Grewal directorial, which has already garnered the attention of its promising promo videos, had a grand screening in Mumbai on August 23, Wednesday night. Leading lady Tamannaah was joined by her boyfriend, talented actor Vijay Varma, along with many other renowned celebs.

Vijay Varma arrives to support GF Tamannaah Bhatia

The supremely talented actor, who is in a steady relationship with his Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, set major boyfriend goals by arriving at the screening event of Aakhri Sach to support his beloved girlfriend. The couple, who looked clearly smitten by each other, happily interacted with the paparazzi photographers and posed together for pictures.

Tamannaah Bhatia, as always, looked gorgeous in a semi-formal white shirt, which she paired with a printed blue corset belt. She completed her look with a pair of blue boot cut trousers, a free hairdo, dewy make-up, minimal accessories, and a pair of blue pointed stilettos. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, looked handsome in a purple hooded sweatshirt, which he paired with grey trousers and a pair of matching sneakers.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's video and pictures, below:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma shares viral video of GF Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavaalaa; praises her with THIS caption