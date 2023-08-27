Aakhri Sach Twitter Review: Netizens laud Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce cop avatar in this bone-chilling thriller

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s web show Aakhri Sach premiered last Friday. It is inspired by true events specifically the Burari deaths, the mass suicide of eleven members of a family from Burari. The crime investigative thriller also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra. Pratik Sehajpal will be seen in a special appearance. Tamannaah essays the role of Anya, a police officer who is determined to solve the case. The trailer managed to create significant buzz and excitement among the audience. After the first two episodes of the series were released, netizens immediately watched and shared their review of the show.

Aakhri Sach starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences. Viewers were left impressed with the actress’ exceptional performance and the contributions of the supporting cast. They were intrigued by the gripping narrative and are eagerly waiting to see more episodes of the series. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their review, urging others to watch the show immediately.

One fan said, “The first two episodes of #AakhriSach looks cool. The entry of @tamannaahspeaks was (fire and heart eyes emojis). The story is really interesting and keeps one glued to the seats. Tam is doing a great role as a cop in this thriller series. I can't wait until next Friday to watch the rest of the series.”

Another tweet read, “Just finished an episode of #AakhriSachOnHotstar and I'm already yearning for more. Is it binge-watching time yet? Also, @tamannaahspeaks @nowitsabhi @shivin7 Nice work peoe!!”

One user wrote, “Hey Tamannah how hot and sizzling you looked in the first episode of #AakhriSach And Pratik complimented the hotness quotient.. You guys nailed the chemistry..would love to see you guys together even more... Best wishes..”

A user tweeted and said, “Watched the first 2 episodes of #AakhriSach and it's interesting.. Tammu this is the best work ur selected & doing in recent times. Waiting for new episodes.. Arrest me if possible & always (red heart) U #AakhriSachOnHotstar.”

One netizen expressed, “Hey Tamannaah jst wanted to send some love ur way! We absolutely adore the chemistry u share with Pratik in #AakhriSach .. It's pure magic!”

A fan hailed Pratik Sehajpal’s cameo performance saying, “You have acted beyond my imagination @praticksejpal. seriously bhai you just nailed it by your acting , your dialogue delivery, everything was just awesome...!! Now who am I to judge you.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of the series every Friday, on Disney+ Hotstar.

