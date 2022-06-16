Aaliyah Kashyap & BF Shane Gregoire celebrate second anniversary with mushy PICS and adorable notes

Aaliyah Kashyap and her beau Shane Gregoire are celebrating their second anniversary. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah has not made her showbiz debut yet, however, she is quite popular on social media. The young woman likes to keep an active presence on her Instagram space, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her life. Every now and then, Aaliyah also post loved-up photos with her boyfriend Shane, making netizens swoon over their adorable chemistry. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier yesterday, on the 15th of June, Aaliyah and Shane yet again coloured the ’gram with love with their mushy photos as they marked their second anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, both Aaliyah and Shane shared a slew of cute photos and videos with each other showcasing their close bond. In one picture, the lovebirds could be seen sharing a kiss, while another showcased them clicking a mirror selfie. Aaliyah sat on Shane’s lap in one snapshot, while another video featured them being goofy together. Aaliyah penned a sweet note wishing Shane on their special day. It read, “the most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate (purple heart emoji) happy anniversary my love, i love you forever.”

Shane too wrote an adorable note for Aaliyah on his Instagram space. It read, “Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger (ring emoji) (red heart emoji)”. Aaliyah commented on his post and wrote, “i love you sm wanna cry at this caption.”

Meanwhile, recently, Aaliyah indulged her followers in a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During the session, she was asked: “Do you agree that as star kids, you all get privileges, or do you have a different take on this?” To which, the star kid said that she agreed 110 percent and maintained that the struggles privileged people face are nothing compared to what others have to face.

