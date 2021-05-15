Aaliyah Kashyap calls Anurag Kashyap & Aarti Bajaj ‘best friends’; Says they know about her ‘experiments'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared a new video in which she explained her bond with her parents. Take a look.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is an avid social media user. On her personal YouTube channel, she posts interesting videos about her life, and due to her engaging content; she has gained a massive fan following. From casual vlogs to question and answer sessions, her channel is filled with captivating content. The star kid’s most viewed video on her channel is ‘Which parent knows me better?’ video where she quizzes her parents, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj. The entertaining video gives a glimpse of the bond Aaliyah shares with her parents. The young starlet took to her channel to share another video in which she opens up about being close to her parents.

In the video titled “chit-chat get ready with me! brunch/beach day,” Aaliyah can be seen doing her make-up routine while she answers questions asked by viewers. She explained how close she is with her parents, adding that they’re her “best friends”. She said that as a teenager, she “wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff” because they didn’t have a strict parent-child relationship. “I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she added.

Aaliyah also talked about openly discussing relationships with her parents. “Every time I was like talking to a guy or dating a guy or anything, I would tell my mom about it,” she added that she’d only tell her father if the relationship would turn into ‘something serious’.

Credits :Aaliyah Kashyap YouTube

